Turnpike busy during the holiday travel period

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Traffic predictors with the West Virginia Turnpike barely missed the mark for the 13-day holiday travel period.

Numbers released Thursday show the 88-mile toll road between Charleston and Bluefield recorded nearly 1.38 million transactions at its toll booths during the period. That represented 45,777 more transactions than originally predicted.

Officials said the numbers show the busiest travel day was the Friday before Christmas, Dec. 22. The lightest travel day was on Christmas Eve.

Turnpike officials said they thought they’d see an increase in traffic with West Virginia playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and that came true. Higher numbers were recorded on both Dec. 26 and Dec. 28.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said it was a busy two weeks.

“Ultimately, we are very pleased with how our staff handled the large influx of traffic and we were very well prepared,” Miller said. “Our estimates were right in line with historical information that was reviewed prior to going into the holiday break.”

Generally good weather also helped, Miller said.

“The weather cooperated for the most part and we did not experience many wrecks or significant backups at the toll facilities,”

Turnpike traffic will generally level out between now and summer.