Tuition increase in adult programs at Carver Career Center is approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved a tuition increase for adult programs at the Carver Career Center.

Board members met last week and unanimously passed the proposal.

Carver Career Center requested the increase, which would be $0.50 per credit hour in the adult programs for the 2024-2025 school year. Assistant Superintendent for High Schools/Technical and Adult Education said they compared their rates with programs in Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Putnam and Roane Counties which led them to making this request.

“Our rates are actually lower than all of those,” Aulenbacher said.

Adult programs range anywhere from 600 to 1800 hours. They include Barbering and Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electrical and HVAC Technician, and Respiratory, Surgical and Veterinary Therapy.

“With inflation and prices changing, we’re just looking at a 50 cent increase,” said Aulenbacher.

The Carver Career and Technical Education Center is located on Midland Dr. in Charleston.