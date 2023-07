Thousands of West Virginians are without power due to Tuesday evening’s storms.

American Electric Power said nearly 10,000 people were without service around 8 p.m.

In Kanawha County, around 2,400 customers were without service while Lincoln and Mason counties each had around 1,600 reported outages.

Just over 1,300 customers in Putnam County and more than 1,500 customers in Mason County were in the dark.