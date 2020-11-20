TSA installs new ID equipment at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has installed new equipment at Yeager Airport for detecting a flyer’s identification.

The credential authentication technology unit is used for identifying fraudulent documents at a security checkpoint. The unit reduces the number of touchpoints between passengers and officials.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., applauded the installation in separate statements.

“The investments we have made in the past two funding bills have helped technology advance, and I’m glad it is being utilized at our state’s busiest airport,” said Capito, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.

Manchin described the installation as a great step for the airport.

“The CAT unit will help TSA officials authenticate passengers’ IDs and boarding passes with less contact and quicker screening, limiting passenger and staff interaction,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the benefits of this new system at Yeager and will continue to advocate for funding that supports our airports across West Virginia.”

Passengers will soon be able to insert their identification into the device, further reducing contact between people.