TSA discovers another gun at Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A passenger at West Virginia International Yeager Airport had a gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

It’s the third separate time that’s happened at the TSA checkpoint at CRW this month.

An airport news release said the woman was stopped and questioned by Yeager Airport Police for having a LCP .380 pistol in her carry-on luggage. She was ticketed for failure to declare a firearm.

There was no impact on airport operations, CRW officials said.