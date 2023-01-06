Trucking company agrees to discuss remediation plan in connection with Paint Creek spill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission declared Thursday a trucking company created a public nuisance when its truck wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike in August spilling a chemical that has impacted Paint Creek.

The commission conducted a public hearing Thursday night to hear an appeal from the trucking company, Gadsden, Gillard and West LLC, and its owner Dennis West.

The hearing turned heated when company attorney David Yaussy questioned the commission on what it was basing its findings on.

“We need to know what we are accused of doing. What is still there?” Yaussy asked.

Kanawha County Commission President raised his voice and said driver Dennis West was drunk when he crashed in the early morning hours of Aug. 25 on the Skitter Creek Bridge between the Mossy and Mahan exits.

“This isn’t the first time he’s drove a truck drunk. He spilled 3,000 gallons of a chemical, which is a hazardous material under state and federal law, that’s what we are accused of doing,” Carper said.

West, 54, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, blew a .128 on a breathalyzer, nearly two times the legal limit. All lanes of the Turnpike were closed for 18 hours.

After a few more heated exchanges, Yaussy agreed to meet with the Kanawha County Planning Office beginning Friday to come up with a possible remediation plan.

Carper threatened a lawsuit if there’s no progress.

“If we don’t get some real cooperation on a proposed remediation plan, I will guarantee you that based on the evidence we have and what has been presented to us, we will bring litigation in federal court,” Carper said.

The chemical, a surfactant called Empigen AS/F90, first spilled into Skitter Creek in Fayette County and flowed into Paint Creek in Kanawha County. Carper said Thursday the spill killed 30,000 fish.

Residents who have well water along Paint Creek continue to express concern about residue from the leak they continue to see after it rains.

Yaussy said the company has had a difficult time pinpointing where the problems remain. He said the problems may be from the history of coal mining along Paint Creek.

Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said it’s probably best for the company to meet with the county planning office.

“I think that’s the best thing for all parties. If you want an exact location. If you want a GSI map, we’ll make a map for you, we’ll show where we’ve had the photos location, where the suds are coming out of the banks,” Wheeler said. “We’re show you that that chemical, that toxic chemical is still in the banks and that your company pays for the cleanup moving forward.”