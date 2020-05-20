Truck cab dangles over interstate bridge

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The driver of a tractor trailer got dangerously close to going over the edge of the Interstate 64 bridge separating South Charleston and Dunbar Wednesday morning.

The cab of the truck was dangling over the westbound bridge when emergency crews arrived on the scene at shortly before 11 a.m.

All westbound lanes were shutdown for about an hour. Authorities reopened one westbound lane at around noon. All were reopened by 1:45 p.m.

There were injuries initially reported with the crash. Police are investigating the cause. It was raining at the time.