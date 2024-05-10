Troopers search for suspect in Boone County stabbing

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are investigating a stabbing in Boone County.

Troopers say a man is in stable condition at a hospital and another is being looked for in connection with the stabbing from Thursday in the Hewett area.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Meadow Fork Road. The victim told troopers he was asleep in his home when a man came in and started stabbing.

Troopers say Kobe Allen Miller is accused in the stabbing and he will be charged with malicious wounding and burglary once he is located and taken into custody.

State Police also say they arrested a woman who was involved after the crime happened. The names of the woman and the victim are unknown at this time.