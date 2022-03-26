Troopers looking for a Lincoln County man

WAYNE, W.Va. — State police are looking for a Lincoln County man who has allegedly threatened police and a county magistrate.

Investigators said they’ve received information that Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, texted a Wayne County magistrate Thursday and threatened shoot the magistrate or any law enforcement that tried to bring him into custody.

Two additional warrants for Terroristic Threats have been obtained by the investigating officer, state police said Saturday morning.

State police said Adkins already faces a strangulation and domestic battery charge in another case.

Troopers are asking those who see Adkins to call them at (304) 272-5131.