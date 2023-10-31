Troopers look for driver after man struck and killed in eastern Kanawha County

SHREWSBURY, W.Va. — State police are looking for a driver after a man was struck and killed along U.S. Route 60 in eastern Kanawha County Tuesday morning.

Troopers said it appears the victim was walking in the eastbound lane when he was struck by what they believe was a late model GMC High Country. The truck would now have passenger side damage.

The dead collision happened near Pine Street in Shrewsbury.

The man’s body was discovered at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said they aren’t sure when he was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at the Quincy Detachment at 304-949-3136.