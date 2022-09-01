Hoover student dies in I-79 crash

AMMA, W.Va. — A freshman student at Herbert Hoover High School died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in went underneath a flatbed truck on Interstate 79 in Roane County.

Leah Strickland was riding home from a soccer game with her father, Herbert Hoover coach Michael Strickland, when the wreck occurred.

According to state police, Strickland was traveling south, about three miles south of the Amma exit, at about 10:00 p.m. when the vehicle struck the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck and went under the truck’s bed.

Leah was riding in the passenger seat and suffered life-threatening injuries. She died later at CAMC.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

“Leah, your amazing spirit will continue to shine and live through our girls soccer program and with the friends and lives you have touched within our community,” a post on Facebook from the Hoover athletic department said.

Counselors were at Herbert Hoover High School and Elkview Middle School Thursday to meet with students.

The Kanawha County BOE said it “extends its deepest sympathies to the family and school communities and stand ready to help in any way.”