Troopers investigate Boone County murder

UNEEDA, W.Va. — State police have charged a man with murder following a shooting death in Boone County.

According to troopers, Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, of St. Albans, shot and killed Anthony Lee Hizer, 36, of Madison, during a altercation at around 2:10 a.m. Friday in the community of Uneeda.

They’ve obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Troopers were still looking for Westfall as of Friday afternoon. He’s described as 5-10 approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes. Investigators said he’s possibly driving a blue 2007 Ford 500 with WV registration 34J872 and could be headed to Florida.

Anyone with information asked to contact state police at 304-369-7800.