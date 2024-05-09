Trooper continues recovery after being stabbed

RANGER, W.Va. — A state police trooper is in stable condition after surgery and his alleged attacker is dead after a Wednesday night traffic stop in Lincoln County.

State police, in a Thursday morning news release, said Trooper R. S. Clagg, Senior Trooper T. C. Hurley and Senior Trooper T. A. Chaffin initiated a traffic stop on 10 Mile Road in the Ranger area at around 9:30 p.m.

Following the stop, Harman Davis, 46, of Branchland, ran into the woods. Trooper Hurley chased him down and a struggled ensued.

According to state police Davis “produced a knife and stabbed Senior Trooper Hurley causing multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Trooper Clagg upon witnessing Senior Trooper Hurley being stabbed, discharged his firearm striking the accused.”

Davis died at the scene.

Hurley underwent successful surgery at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. He is currently in stable condition.

State police are continuing their investigation.