Trick or Beat Thursday at Appalachian Power Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 17th Trick or Beat is scheduled for Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Trick or Beat is put on my 98.7 The Beat with presenting sponsor Todd Judy Ford.

The Beat’s Woody Woods said there’s nothing better than seeing 3,000 kids having a good time.

“The best thing about it is that it’s safe,” Woods said during an appearance on 580 Live Wednesday. “This is safe and it’s fun.”

Kids and their parents walk around the outer concourse of the park and collect candy at various locations.

A ticket is required for everyone entering Appalachian Park for the two sessions. The first one begins at 6:00 p.m. and the second one at 7:30 p.m.

The tickets were free for anyone picking them up at WVRC Media or Todd Judy locations. There were only about 100 tickets left as of Wednesday morning.

Woods said Trick or Beat also has the best candy.