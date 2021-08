CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The trial of a Charleston man charged for a June 2019 fatal shooting has been moved to December.

Javon Burnett, 40, is accused of killing Adam Swim at an Ash Street residence. Swim died following a single gunshot wound to the head.

The trial was supposed to start Monday. Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Wednesday heard testimony about evidence that still needed to be collected from various devices.

The trial has been rescheduled for Dec. 6.