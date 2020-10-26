Trial for Charleston crime spree delayed until November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man accused of going on a violent crime spree in February in Charleston that included the killing of an elderly woman will have his trial next month.

On Monday, the trial for Joshua Drennen, 28 was pushed back following his attorney John Sullivan requesting a continuance in the case because a criminal responsibility evaluation was not complete.

Drennen was indicted for first-degree murder, petit larceny, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted first-degree robbery, assault during the commission of a felony, attempted murder of a police officer and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer for an incident Feb. 11.

According to court records, Drennen was shot twice by Charleston Patrolman Terrence “Austin” Casto near the Washington Street Go-Mart after attacking the officer with a flat iron. The shooting ended a crime spree that allegedly included the murder of Barbara Steele, 77, in her West Side home.

Drennen then allegedly carjacked a vehicle at the nearby Walgreens parking lot. Police said he then attempted another carjacking before encountering Casto near the Go-Mart near the Washington Street exit of Interstate 64.

Drennen’s trial has now been set for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

He faces life in prison if convicted of murdering Steele in the first degree.