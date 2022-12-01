Trial dates set in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s new information in connection with murders that took place earlier this year in Kanawha County.

Two defendants were arraigned Thursday after being indicted recently by a Kanawha County grand jury.

A Kanawha County assistant prosecutor told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey there is video of Vestal Harper, 76, shooting and killing Nancy Belcher, 72, in the doorway of her home in Kanawha City back in August.

Assitant Prosecutor Michelle Drummond said the video is from a doorbell camera.

Harper pleaded not guilty Thursday. Bailey set his trial for March 6.

In the arraignment of Samuel May, charged in the death of Cynthia Mudd, 71, of Cross Lanes, Drummond told Bailey Mudd was beaten to death and then her body put in a freezer.

May also pleaded not guilty and his trial was scheduled for Feb. 27.