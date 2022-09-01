Trial date set in Bigley Avenue murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13.

They were both recently indicted on first-degree murder charges.

According to police, St, John suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his chest.

Both Wooton and Foote pleaded not guilty before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers Thursday morning.

According to police, Wooton told them that he had gone to St. John’s Bigley Avenue residence to smoke marijuana with Wooton and St. John. Foote told police that Wooton produced a gun and shot St. John several times.

Akers set a joint trial date of Dec. 5.

Wooton and Foote remain in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.