Trial date moved for man charged with Kanawha City murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man accused of shooting a woman to death in Kanawha City last year won’t go on trial until this summer.

Vestal Harper, 77, was originally set to go on trial Monday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the Aug. 2022 death of Nancy Belcher. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey on Monday agreed to continue the case and rescheduled the trial for July 24 at 9 a.m.

The reason for the continuance is because Harper has a new attorney. Bailey said it’s understandable.

“Certainly there is good cause and a necessity that this matter be moved into the next term in order to afford new council the opportunity to get up to speed,” Bailey said during a virtual hearing.

Belcher, 72, was shot and killed on Aug. 30, 2022 along Lower Donnally Road.

According to the criminal complaint, a person called 911 and reported hearing a woman scream and then gunshots shortly before a man took off in a red sport utility vehicle. The suspect threw a gun out of the vehicle before police took him into custody.

The gun had blood splatter on it and so did the suspect, the complaint said.

Belcher died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to first-degree murder, Harper was indicted on charges of presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and burglary. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for July 19 at 1 p.m.

Harper continues to be held in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.