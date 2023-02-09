Tree falls onto cars in front of Chamberlain Elementary School

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A large pine tree fell on two cars parked in front of Chamberlain Elementary School in the Kanawha City section of Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Wind gusts were in the 45 mph range when the tree went down at about 1:40 p.m. The tree is located on the front lawn of the school along Venable Avenue.

Charleston firefighters were on the scene. There was at least one injury reported. No children were injured. There were a number of power lines down in the area.

Many counties in West Virginia are under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.