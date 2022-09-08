Traveling exhibit on drug use opens at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A traveling exhibit on the dangers of substance misuse has opened at the West Virginia Culture Center.

Officials with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration unveiled the exhibit “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” on Wednesday inside the Culture Center. The exhibition is part of GameChanger, a body focused on empowering children to oppose illicit drug use and the misuse of substances.

“It brings the real world right here without the dangers of that real world,” said Joe Boczek, executive director of GameChanger. “It shows the real world and it shows these kids the things and the horror associated with it.”

“Drugs: Costs and Consequences” is a 6,000-square-foot exhibit showing such things as reconstructions of a cocaine production facility and a “crack room.”

According to Boczek, the exhibit shows the dangers of drug misuse through films, activities and various exhibits. Schools will also receive movies on the dangers of fentanyl.

“The schools make trips here for field trips,” he said about the West Virginia Culture Center. “That’s part of the reason, strategically, we thought this would be the greatest location to be able to put it.”

The exhibit will be open through Jan. 15.