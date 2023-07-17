Transportation service Link launches in North Charleston with many features

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon-cutting for a new company bridging the gap between traditional transportation services and modern ridesharing was held in North Charleston Monday.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the Charleston Area Alliance made their way to Link Monday to celebrate its new launch and the main platforms it now offers, which according to company leaders, are meant to make getting a ride around town more versatile.

Along with offering a basic ride-sharing platform Link Transportation, which gets people around from point A to point B, Link CEO Jeb Corey said they also recently launched Link Local, which is a feature designed to connect riders to local restaurants, bars, community hubs and events in the area.

“We often hear that there’s not a whole lot going on in Charleston and we don’t believe that, we believe there’s a ton of stuff going on you just got to be able to find them all in one place, and the Link Local app helps do that,” Corey said.

Corey also announced the launch of Link PM Monday, which is a new service connecting rideshare drivers during the night time hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to give them more driving opportunities for little to no cost on the platform for pick-ups.

“The driver would keep the majority of the fare to try and incentivize more drivers to get out there and take care of the local community,” he said.

Finally, Link Auto is an auto repair service the company offers that does oil changes, inspections, and various kinds of repairs.

“So really they all kind of link together,” said Corey.” “We want to promote small, local businesses as much as possible, we want to be able to transport the community to the things they need to do and want to do, and for those who also need help with their vehicles we can take care of that here.”

Corey said Link services are designed to be more dynamic and flexible than other area transportation, offering a wide range of transit including shuttle and priority services, airport transportation, corporate services and non-emergency medical transport services.

“If you want a car to do those types of work or if you want to do rideshare work you can, or if you want to do food delivery work you can,” that’s one great thing about our platform here is that we supply a car, maintenance, insurance, repair cars, you can choose to use one of your own cars, you can choose to use our cars,” Corey said.

Link’s new building is at 312 21st Street West, North Charleston. Corey said they have about 120 solar panels on the roof of the building to increase sustainability and eventually, they will boast an all-electric fleet of transportation.