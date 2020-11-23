Transit Mall work to go out for bid in January

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority has an aggressive timeline for the planned renovation of the Transmit Mall on Laidley Street in downtown Charleston.

KRT General Manager Doug Hartley said they hope to put the project out for bid in January followed by the awarding of the bid in February.

“We hope if everything goes right that we’re going to turning dirt by April 1,” Hartley said. “That’s our goal, definitely this spring some time we’ll be turning dirt.

Hartley said they’ve had to work through a couple of issues with the plans in recent months including what to do with an AEP trunk line.

The transmit mall was last updated in 1985. Hartley said it’s in need of a facelift.

“There will be a lot less concrete, more functional, better security, better lit and more efficient for our bus system, better passenger amenities on our side,” Hartley said.

It’s a dual project because the City of Charleston will be awarding a contract at around the same time for the reconstruction of Slack Plaza across the Transit Mall.

Hartley said the Transit Mall project will cost about $2 million. He said there could be a chance to have the work done by the fall.

“October is KRT’s 50-year anniversary and it would be wonderful if they could make that but they may be wishful thinking,” Hartley said.