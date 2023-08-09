Train strikes truck, derails near Hurricane City Hall

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A train struck a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing in Putnam County around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“A flatbed semi was hauling another truck and got hit about 100 yards east of Hurricane City Hall at a crossing,” said Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.

The crossing is directly across the road from Hurricane High School. The CSX train was west bound and struck the trailer of the rig tearing it away from the tractor. Fortunately the driver was not injured nor was anybody else.

The impact caused the train’s engine to come off the tracks.

“Looks like it’s derailed. But the engine didn’t turn over or anything like that. There was no fire and nobody hurt, nothing like that, but it is going to be an extended amount of time to move everything off the tracks to do a full cleanup,” said the Mayor.

The train is stalled in the Hurricane area and blocking the crossing where the collision occurred along with the Tackett’s Branch Crossing and the Meek’s Mountain Trail Crossing near Hurricane City Park. According to Edwards the Teays Lane Crossing is clear.

Traffic is moving slowly along Teays Valley road in the area of the incident but it is not blocked.