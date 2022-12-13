Traffic pattern change at Nitro for I-64 westbound motorists

NITRO, W.Va. — There are now only two lanes of I-64 open westbound near the Nitro exit.

State Division of Highways District 1 Construction Engineer Jason Hamilton says the far right lane coming down the hill between Cross Lanes and Nitro has been used exclusively for the Nitro westbound exit but contractors with the interstate widening now need the area to build the new Nitro exit ramp and bridge.

Hamilton said motorists wanting to exit west at Nitro will exit out of the slow lane. He said the traffic will likely stay in place until the entire widening project is completed in the next year plus.

Speed limit through the area is 55 mph.