CHELYAN, W.Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has forced part of Interstate 77 to close Friday night.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the tractor-trailer rolled over in the Chelyan area sometime around 6:45 p.m.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed near mile marker 83.5.

The driver of the semi was freed from the wreckage after reportedly being trapped. The extent of their injuries is unknown.