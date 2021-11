SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Authorities say no one was injured in a tractor trailer fire that took place the eastbound lanes along Interstate 64 near the Kanawha-Putnam county line Tuesday.

The fire was reported at around 11 o’clock between the Scott Depot and St. Albans exits.

The backside of the trailer was damaged in the fire. No word on what started it.

Nitro and Teays Valley firefighters were on the scene.

The interstate was all clear by 12:30 p.m.