Nitro exit reopens after Friday crash

4:00 p.m. Entrance ramp has reopened.

1:30 p.m. Authorities reopen westbound exit at Nitro. The westbound on ramp remains closed.

NITRO, W.Va. — An early morning accident involving a tractor-trailer in Kanawha County has shutdown the entrance and exit ramps westbound at the Nitro exit.

Nitro Fire Department officials report a semi pulling a tandem trailer hauling paint and another unknown corrosive material flipped as the truck exited I-64 in the 5:00 a.m. hour Friday. The semi flipped over and landed in the west bound on ramp and spilled some of its load of paint.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The westbound entrance and exit ramps are closed until further notice. A Louisville-based cleanup crew will offload the rig.

Hazmat team members built a dam to stop and contain the spilled paint. Fire Department officials say the corrosive material hauled in the second trailer has not been compromised and isn’t leaking.

The interstate traffic is not impacted, only the entrance and exit ramps westbound at Nitro.