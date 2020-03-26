Toyota stretching shutdown

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota has announced it will extend its suspension of its North America production plants including the company’s engine/transmission plant in Putnam County for two more weeks in connection with the coronavirus.

“The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20. Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s facility will resume with evening shift April 19, 2020,” a company news release issued Thursday said.

Toyota said it has seen a “significant decline” in vehicle damand.

The decision impacts approximately 1,800 workers at the plant in Buffalo.

Toyota is paying its workers during the shutdown.