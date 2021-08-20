Toyota plant will be impacted by production slowdown

BUFFALO, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant, like most U.S. automating facilities, is dealing with complications tied to the supply of components necessary for production.

Several automakers in the Unites States have announced plant idling and a slowdown in production as the supply chain of parts has been disrupted by Covid 19.

In a statement Friday, Toyota admitted it too has experienced additional shortages which will impact production at most of its North American plants, including the West Virginia operations in Putnam County. The company projected a reduction of approximately 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in August and a potential reduction of 80,000 vehicles in September.

The situation remains fluid, but officials presently do not believe the slowdown will result in any impact on employment at this time.

