Toyota Manufacturing WV presents grant to The Education Alliance to expand program

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Education Alliance will be expanding the WV Ready Graduate Internship Program to multiple schools in West Virginia thanks to Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV Inc.

Officials from Toyota and The Education Alliance gathered at St. Albans High School on Wednesday as Toyota presented a $60,000 grant for the program.

“At Toyota, we believe in education as the basis of everything we do. It’s the foundation for a brighter future for students. I’m passionate about West Virginia students succeeding,” Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV, Inc. President Srini Matam said to the in-person and virtual crowd.

Matam and other team members observed the capstone presentations of high school interns participating in The Education Alliance’s Virtual Work-based Learning Course.

For their capstone projects, students learned about the Toyota assembly line process and created a mock assembly line of a mask build using Toyota techniques and graphs, a release said. The students showcased not only the technical and manufacturing skills needed, but also practical life skills like teamwork, professionalism, and work ethic that they cultivated during their internship

“This truly is what high school is all about in the 21st century. Ensuring the opportunities for students to collaborate amongst themselves, across other high schools. Opportunities that are so unique to truly be career-ready,” Dr. Jaclyn Swayne, principal of St. Albans HS said.

Students from Independence High Schools also participated.

“I just wanted to thank you guys for the opportunity that our students have had in working with the program, specifically with Toyota,” Shawn Hawkins, principal of Independence HS said.