Toyota investing more at Buffalo plant

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota has announced another multi-million dollar investment at its plant in Putnam County.

Toyota will spend an additional $73 million at Toyota West Virginia in Buffalo on a hybrid transaxle production line set to start in 2024. The company announced last November it was making an initial $240 million investment to produce the transaxles.

Toyota West Virginia President David Rosier told MetroNews Friday the original investment allowed for the production of 20,000 units a month. The additional investment will support adding another 10,000 units a month on the line.

“The market is really changing quickly. Toyota is doing our best to make sure we are providing our customers with the products they demand,” Rosier said. “Very quickly we’re adding more and more electrified products to our portfolio and we are just putting ourselves in a position to provide that power train unit.”

Rosier said the investment is primarily for the equipment to expand the production capacity. There are no plans currently for additional employees. The plant has about 2,000 workers.

Rosier said he’s excited about the investment.

“It really just shows how Toyota also recognizes what a great team we have here in West Virginia,” he said.

Toyota also announced Friday that it will spend $17 million at its Tennessee plant to increase production of cast hybrid transaxle cases and housings to 1.3 million per year.