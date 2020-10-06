Toyota donates PPE supplies to Kanawha County Schools

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia has donated PPE to Kanawha County Schools and material to benefit the students’ education.

On Tuesday, Toyota gave Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar 5,000 masks to disperse throughout the county and material for students to make around 15,000 more.

“They also donated material to make 15,000 masks and come back in the future. We are going to set up a production line in one of our rooms and they are going to teach us how to make the masks,” Nicole McCartney, an Assistant Principal of Ben Franklin Career Center told 580-WCHS.

There are over 350 high school-aged students and 40 adults at the school that will take advantage of the learning opportunity with an assembly line, McCartney added.

“Our school plans to do this as a school-wide project, with every program being involved, learning about manufacturing and safety, as well as the possibility of contributing PPE to our communities,” a Facebook post by the school said.

She added this was not the first time that the school has been involved in helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a couple of teachers that have come in and volunteered their time during the summer t make masks using our 3D printer.”