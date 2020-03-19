Toyota decides to shutdown for 2 weeks instead of 2 days

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota has changed its mind about a previously announced two-day production suspension in connection with the coronavirus and instead announced Thursday afternoon the stoppage would last for two weeks.

“Toyota is extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. manufacturing facilities will be closed from March 23 through April 3, resuming production on April 6, 2020,” a company statement said.

The decision impacts approximately 1,800 workers at Toyota’s engine/transmission plant at Buffalo in Putnam County.

Toyota announced Wednesday it would close next Monday and Tuesday for a thorough cleaning of its plants. Thursday’s statement said the longer shutdown was also connected with a decrease in sales connected to the pandemic.

“This action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Toyota said its workers will be paid during the shutdown period.