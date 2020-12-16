Toy drives seeing more need than ever in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two major toy drives in the City of Charleston kicked off Wednesday for the holiday season.

The FBI Charleston WV Citizens Academy Alumni Association hosted a drive at The Salvation Army, located at 301 Tennessee Avenue for children less fortunate this time of the year.

Patty Tilley, Director of Development at Salvation Army told 580-WCHS that the need is larger than ever this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said in 2019, Salvation Army in Charleston collected 890 tree angels for children and this year the organization has 1,750 angels.

“The main reason for the need is COVID, job loss and pay counts. Being quarantined because of preexisting conditions and not being able to work although there may be a job out there for them,” she said.

Tilley noted that anyone that was not able to make it on Wednesday can still give toys up until Christmas Eve. Call 304-343-4548 and reserve a time to drop off the gifts.

She said this is a special time of the year and many feelings come with it.

“There will be tears, there will be words of appreciation. Some people don’t know what to say, they are overwhelmed,” Tilley said.

The Charleston Police Department hosted a no-contact, drive-thru Toy Drive on Wednesday in the parking lot of Beni Kedem on 1000 Quarrier St.

The drive-thru featured Christmas themed music, inflatables, lights, and even Santa himself. It was an event that Sgt. David Payne, CPD Commander of Public Services Division said came together quickly because of the pandemic.

“We are actually looking to give back to the community and the kids of Charleston. Make it a festive event right now,” he said.

CPD officers will be present the collected toys for children displaced from their homes due to domestic violence, children of crime, and those children generally in need at Christmas.

CPD officers will collect unopened and unwrapped toys for children up to 18 years old. No food donations will be accepted. The event also goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

“I see a huge need because of the layoffs taken place and just to bring joy to the people of Charleston. It’s a wonderland not just for the young but the old too. To come by and see the sights and sounds of Christmas,” Payne said.