Town of Poca making developments through arrival of new shopping center

POCA, W.Va. — A small, rural Putnam County town has been busy welcoming new businesses, developing, and expanding in recent months.

A new shopping center is the most recent endeavor to come to Main Street in the Town of Poca, and Poca Mayor William “Wimpy” Jones came on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Monday to talk about the development.

A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Poca Shopping Plaza a couple of weeks ago, with the new grocery store, Poca Supermarket, serving as the central focus to the center that held its grand opening back in June.

Jones said it replaces the local Foodfair which closed in Poca as the town’s only grocery store in 2022, leaving residents to have to drive farther out for food and supplies. He said the new store is a much-needed addition, and which could not have been done without the help of some local entrepreneurs who stepped up to get it open and fill a major gap in the community.

“The person who stepped up was Kurt Higginbotham who owns Putnam Holding, we really appreciate all that he has done for our town,” Jones said on 580 LIVE Monday.

He said the Putnam County Development Authority also helped in the effort of bringing the shopping center to the area. Now, with a new owner, a new deli and a brand new building altogether, Jones said the small community supermarket is already seeing much success.

“My understanding is it’s doing really good, one thing about it, you can get checked out by somebody, you don’t have to do self-checkout,” he said.

Additional businesses following the supermarket that have either already opened in the plaza or are on track to open soon include: CAMC Primary Care, the Looking Glass Boutique, Valley Cakes Café and Catering, Poca Valley Bank, Mountain Momma Spa, Massage by Jess and Kay, among others.

Jones said the new grocery store and shopping plaza aren’t the only aspects of the town maintaining a tight-knit, down-home community feel, but it’s a tradition the whole town upholds.

“We’re a small town and everybody knows everybody, and if somebody needs help there’s always someone there to lend a hand to help them,” Jones said. “It’s just a unique place to me.”

In addition, with the soon-to-be arrival of West Virginia Nucor Steel in Apple Grove, which is just 40 minutes out from Poca, is drawing even more to the area, as well. The company has been in the process of building a $3.1 billion steel-making plant along the Ohio River in the Mason County town for about two years now.

Jones said that same close-knit community feel is what is driving even more to the area amid new residents coming to the state as a result of Nucor.

“I think it’s the friendliness of our town, like I said, we’re a small town but everybody is really friendly and everything, it’s a clean area, we got good police officers that help keep our crime rate down very, very low, and it’s just one of a kind,” Jones said.

Nucor is expected to open up in Apple Grove within the next coming weeks to a month. It’s expected to employ about 800 workers.