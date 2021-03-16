Town of Marmet celebrating 100 years

MARMET, W.Va. — The Kanawha County town of Marmet is celebrating its 100th anniversary as a town in a big way Tuesday.

As part of its plans to commemorate March 16, 1921, fireworks will be set off at 8 :30 p.m. at Ben Morris Field.

“It’s a great place to raise a family. We are low crime. We are convenient to Charleston, we are only four miles from the Capital city. We have two major interstates that exit right into our town and two major state routes, 94 and 61,” Marmet Mayor and lifelong Marmet resident Jay Snodgrass told 580-WCHS.

The town had previously been known as Brownstown and Elisaville, unincorporated areas. In the last official census in 2010, its population was 1,513.

Snodgrass said there is an ironic twist this year for the anniversary.

“If you can imagine back when they were forming this town, they were coming out of the Spanish flu. Now here 100 years later, its full circle back to another pandemic,” Snodgrass said.

The mayor said there are other celebrations planned for this year, pending by COVID. Events include the car show in June, a Labor Day celebration with music scheduled and a DJ at the recreational building next Saturday.