CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library’s Town Center Mall branch will reopen Monday following a thorough cleaning and decontamination for the coronavirus.

The cleaning efforts Friday followed an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. Employees were advised to enter self-isolation.

The library will open its doors Monday at 10 a.m.

Mobile library service at the Patrick Street Plaza will also resume Monday at 11 a.m.