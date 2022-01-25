Town Center library to close Jan. 31

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Town Center mall branch of the Kanawha County Public Library will close next Monday in anticipation of the reopening of the Capitol Street location.

Crews have been working on renovating the main branch, which includes adding 28,000 square feet of space, a bridge connecting the library to the Summer Street parking garage, and new technology.

The mall location will reopen in March, while the renovated library is set to open in May.

Officials said any items on hold will be filled once the main library reopens. Patrons can also change their pickup library to another library within the county.