Town Center library closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library branch located at the Charleston Town Center Mall is closed following an employee testing positive for the coronavirus.

The library system said Thursday staff are being encouraged to self-quarantine. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is arranging a decontamination of the library.

“The library is closed until further notice and will reopen when the safety of patrons and staff can be ensured,” a library official said.

Mobile services at Patrick Street Plaza are also unavailable. Any holds of library materials will be extended.