Town Center, county reach agreement on tax bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has appraised Charleston Town Center Mall for tax purposes at $51.2 million.

The Kanawha County Commission agreed to the appraisal at a special meeting Monday.

The property will be assessed on 60% of its appraisal, which is $30.7 million. The mall’s property tax bill will be $977,639.

Assistant Kanawha County Assessor Steve Dufffield told the commission the mall owners wanted the property appraised in the $47 million range but after negotiations agreed to $51 million.

The mall has struggled financially in recent years. It went into receivership in early 2018 and was sold at public auction in January 2019 for $35 million.