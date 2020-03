CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Town Center has changed its general operation hours because of the coronavirus.

The mall will now be open Monday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday between 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Several stores are temporarily closed, including Champs, Chico’s, Foot Locker, Jos. A. Bank, Kids Foot Locker, Pink, Sephora and Victoria’s Secret.

The new hours for merchants went into effect on Tuesday and will continue through April 1.