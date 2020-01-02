Tourism group recognizes Charleston for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tourism group has listed Charleston’s annual summer concert series as one of the top events of last year.

The Southeast Tourism Society placed Live on the Levee on its annual Top 20 Events in the Southeast for May 2019.

The concert series begins Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend.

“Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, the president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society.

“The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry, a vital economic generator for communities.”

The organization promotes travel and events in 11 states besides West Virginia: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.