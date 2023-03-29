Touchups coming to I-64 starting in April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work crews will start repaving sections of Interstate-64 next week.

On Monday, April 3, work will began between the Dunbar interchange and the Oakwood Road interchange of I-64. The repaving will be done at night to minimize the impact on those traveling through.

“Every time we can do work at night or when there is less of an effect on traffic we do so,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “We always consider congestion and inconvenience to the public when doing a project.”

At least one eastbound and westbound lane will be open to traffic at all times and all lanes will be open during the day. Delays could happen for nightime drivers in the area. The work schedule for the repaving crews is also dependent on the weather.

West Virginia Paving was awarded $18.6 million in July last year to repave I-64 between Dunbar and Oakwood Road.