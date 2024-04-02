Tornado Watch in effect until early Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed 30 West Virginia counties under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The counties include: Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler and Wayne counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 2 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/tLfn8iTZXo — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) April 2, 2024

The Weather Service had several of the same counties under a tornado watch and then a tornado warning late Tuesday morning.

Meteorologists plan to examine whether any tornadoes touched down. Winds were clocked in the 80 to 90 mph range along the Interstate 64 corridor. The winds left behind significant damage.

Gov. Jim Justice has placed Kanawha, Fayette, Lincoln and Nicholas counties under a state of emergency.