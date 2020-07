KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A two-year-old is dead after accidentally shooting himself on Tuesday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the child was alone in a room at a New Hope Road residence when he approached the firearm. The gun was not locked away.

The child’s mother and four-year-old sibling were also at the residence.

West Virginia State Police and the sheriff’s office are conducting an investigation.