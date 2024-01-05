Three recommended to replace Capito in House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice will soon make a decision on who will replace Republican gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito in the House of Delegates.

Capito announced his resignation last month. He said he wanted to spend more time on his run for governor.

Capito, R-Kanawha, was the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The West Virginia Republican Party and along with the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee have forwarded the names of three residents from the 55th Delegate District to the governor. Justice will choose one of them to finish the final year of Capito’s term.

The names submitted are Charleston attorney J.B. Akers, Maxco Consulting owner Macs Hall and Charleston attorney J.R. Carter.

State lawmakers return to Charleston next week for the start of the 60-day regular session.

All 100 seats in the House are up for election this year.

The 55th Delegate District is located in the South Hills area of Charleston.