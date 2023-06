BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Barboursville residents decided on three different races at the polls Tuesday, including mayor.

Unofficial results said incumbent Mayor Chris Tatum was reelected. He defeated challenger Tom Turman by a vote of 445-290.

Rachel Patton defeated Michelle Harris 353-293 in the race for village recorder.

Winners in the village council race were these top five vote-getters: Paula Seay (457), Patrick Wagoner (457), Necia Freeman (413), Donnie Plybon (396), and Rick Keaton (355).