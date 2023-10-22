Three options are on the table for ’24-’25 school calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is mulling over three options for the 2024-2025 school calendar.

The three options all have a starting date for students to be on a Friday in August:

Option 1: August 16

Option 2: August 23

Option 3: August 9

Dr. Tom Williams, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, said their first option is nearly identical to the calendar that is currently in use this school year. He also said parents, staff and students like the current calendar.

“We have received very few complaints this year about our calendar which is shocking,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Williams said the first day of school being on a Friday seems to be popular for the schools as well.

“Kids can get back into the groove one day, books can be handed out and then they start fresh on Monday,” Dr. Williams said.

All three options offer one week for Thanksgiving break.

For Option 1, students will break for Christmas starting Monday, December 23. Students will return to school Monday, January 6. The main highlight of Option 2 is there are two less days for Christmas break with students returning to school for the second semester on Thursday, January 2. Option 3 has the same Christmas break as Option 1.

Dr. Williams said folks have reached out to the board saying they weren’t in favor of an earlier Christmas break.

The last days for each option:

Option 1: Friday, May 30

Option 2: Thursday, June 5

Option 3: Thursday, May 22

The school board said they are open to changes to the three options. A public hearing will be held for discussions on the proposed calendars at the board meeting on November 6.

All three drafts of the school calendars for 2024-2025 can be viewed at kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/district/proposed_2024-2025_calendars