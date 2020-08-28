Three Nitro workers test positive for COVID-19

NITRO, W.Va. — A Kanawha Valley mayor said Friday he hopes state residents aren’t dropping their collective guard against COVID-19.

“I hope we as a public aren’t trivializing this virus,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt told MetroNews. “We tell people it’s no worse than the flu–but it is. We tell people masks aren’t important–but they are. We tell people there’s miracle cures but there’s not. We need to wake up there’s no miracle cure.”

Casebolt said he’s experienced firsthand this week how quickly the virus can spread.There are three city workers who have tested positive for the virus. All three are isolating at home.

Nitro has had a coronavirus policy in place for several months including the early purchasing of equipment and testing supplies along with testing protocols, Casebolt said.

“We’re being very proactive. I believe the testing procedure we’ve put in place will prevent of any kind widespread outbreak among our employees,” Casebolt said.

All workers have been tested this week and city hall has been closed to walk-in business. Casebolt hopes to have all test results back by Saturday. City hall is going to get a deep cleaning. It will be closed at least through Tuesday.

“All of our phone lines are available but until I’ve got a firm grasp on this thing I’m not going to open back up. I think the public understands that,” Casebolt said.

The mayor did confirm a third worker was feeling sick Friday and was scheduled to be tested.

Casebolt said all residents need to continue to take steps to protect each other.

“That’s what we must do. Until we do that, we’re going to see this virus impact all of us,” Casebolt said.